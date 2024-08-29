Champai Soren lashes out at Jharkhand government over Bangladeshi infiltration

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren has criticized state chief minister Hemant Soren and his government over Bangladeshi infiltration. Champai Soren, a veteran leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has accused that Hemant Soren led state government has neglected critical issues of tribal identity and security.

‘Last week (18th August) I had put forth my views in front of the people of the entire country including Jharkhand through a letter. After that, I kept meeting the people of Jharkhand and trying to know their opinion. The people of Kolhan region stood with me at every step, and they rejected the option of taking sanyaas. There was no such forum/platform in the party where I could express my pain and leaders senior to me are away from politics due to health reasons,’ Champai Soren in an X post.

‘What can be more unfortunate than the fact that these infiltrators are occupying the lands of the descendants of those heroes who never accepted slavery of the foreign British in the fight for water, forest and land. Because of them, the dignity of our mothers, sisters and daughters who consider brave women like Phool-Jhano as their ideal is in danger,’ he added.

If these intruders, who are causing economic and social harm to the tribals and natives, are not stopped, the existence of our society in Santhal Pargana will be in danger. In many areas including Pakur, Rajmahal, their number has become more than that of tribals. Apart from politics, we have to make this issue a social movement, only then the existence of tribals will be saved,’ the former chief minister further alleged.

Champai Soren believes only the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is serious about tackling these issues. The senior leader has revealed that he will join the BJP on August 30.

‘Therefore, in this struggle to save the identity and existence of the tribals, I have decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, expressing faith in the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi and Home Minister Mr. @AmitShah ji,’ said Soren.

Recently, the Jharkhand High Court has made some observations during a hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The court expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of specific data and explanations in the affidavits concerning Bangladeshi infiltration. The affidavits submitted by the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police from six districts within the Santhal Pargana region were found lacking in detail, leading the court to question the adequacy of the Hemant Soren government’s efforts in addressing these issues.

The High Court has demanded detailed explanations and has scheduled the next hearing for September 5. The Jharkhand High Court has directed the Hemant Soren-led JMM-Congress government to take immediate steps to identify the infiltrators and prepare an action plan to deport them.