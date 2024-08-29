Commodity Market: Gold price remain steady

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala on Thursday, August 29. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 53,720 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat at Rs 71,934 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.27% or Rs 191. Silver futures were trading at Rs 84,477/kg, up by 0.6% or Rs 500. In this week so far, the prices of gold have traded flat, up by Rs 150/10 gram while silver has dipped Rs 700 per kilogram. On Wednesday, gold futures settled at Rs 71,743 per 10 gram with a loss of 0.53% and silver futures settled at Rs 86,516 per kilogram with a loss of 2.06%.

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.46% to $2,513.73 per ounce. Bullion hit a record high of $2,531.60 on August 20. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $2,546.70. Price of spot silver was up 0.5% to $29.245 per ounce, platinum edged 0.22% higher to $932.06 and palladium climbed 0.2% to $948.31.