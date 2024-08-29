Ex-Army Officer Convicted in Pakistan-Linked Espionage Case by NIA Lucknow Court

A Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Lucknow has convicted and sentenced former Indian Army signalman Saurabh Sharma in a Pakistan-operated espionage case. Sharma received a maximum sentence of five years of rigorous imprisonment and was fined under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Official Secrets Act.

Sharma was arrested on January 8, 2021, along with co-accused Anas Yakub Giteli from Gujarat. Initially investigated by Uttar Pradesh’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the case was later taken over by the NIA, which filed charges against the two under relevant legal provisions. According to the NIA, Sharma was recruited into an espionage network by a pseudonymous entity “Neha Sharma,” believed to be operated by Pakistan’s ISI agents. He was found to have shared classified military information, jeopardizing national security, in exchange for funds from Pakistani sources and Giteli.

The investigation uncovered that Sharma leaked sensitive details about Indian military installations, compromising national security. The court’s ruling is seen as a significant move in curbing espionage activities that pose a threat to India’s safety.