Ex-CM Champai Soren resigns from all Jharkhand Mukti Morcha posts

Former Chief Minister Champai Soren resigned from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Wednesday, stepping down from all posts and his primary membership. He announced his decision on social media, expressing disillusionment with the party’s current direction and policies. Champai, who has been a longtime member of JMM, stated that the party had strayed from its original path, which led him to make the painful decision to resign.

In his resignation letter addressed to JMM President Shibu Soren, Champai cited the lack of a platform within the party to express concerns, especially due to Shibu Soren’s health-related absence from active politics. He also reflected on his past dedication to the party during the Jharkhand movement and expressed gratitude for the guidance he received from Shibu Soren. Despite his resignation, Champai emphasized that he had no intention of harming the party, which he had helped build with great effort.

The resignation follows a period of apparent discontent within JMM, as Champai had previously shared feelings of being “humiliated and ridiculed” within the party. This move has fueled speculation that he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 30 in Ranchi, marking a significant shift in his political career.