Gujarat floods: PM Modi assures full support in call with CM Patel

Amid relentless rainfall in Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning to update him on the flood situation and ongoing relief efforts. PM Modi expressed concern over the widespread flooding, particularly in Vadodara where the Vishwamitri River has breached its banks, and assured full support from the Central Government. He also emphasized the importance of sanitation and public health in the affected areas.

The flood crisis in Gujarat has intensified, with at least 35 lives lost over the past three days due to rain-related incidents. Heavy rainfall has particularly impacted the Saurashtra region, with districts like Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Rajkot, and Porbandar receiving significant downpours. Rescue operations continue, with around 17,800 people evacuated, including over 5,000 from Vadodara. The IMD has forecast more heavy rains in isolated parts of Saurashtra, raising concerns of further flooding.

CM Patel has directed immediate deployment of cleaning equipment and disinfectant spraying in flooded areas as water begins to recede. Additional rescue boats and teams from cities like Ahmedabad and Surat have been mobilized to support ongoing efforts in Vadodara. The state has received 105% of its average annual rainfall, with many rivers and reservoirs above danger levels, leading to widespread disruptions, including the cancellation of 48 trains.