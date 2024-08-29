Gujarat Rains: Crocodiles Enter Vadodara Homes Amid Flooding

In the midst of Gujarat’s severe flooding caused by continuous heavy rainfall, alarming incidents have been reported in Vadodara where crocodiles are entering residential areas. One video, shared by PTI, captured a crocodile resting on a house roof in the Akota stadium area, causing widespread panic. Another video showed a crocodile attacking a street dog, highlighting the dangerous consequences of the Vishwamitri River’s overflow, which is driving crocodiles into neighborhoods and increasing residents’ fear.

The flooding has severely impacted low-lying areas of Vadodara, leading to the evacuation of over 3,000 people by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The Vishwamitri River exceeded its danger mark of 25 feet due to heavy rains and dam water releases, inundating homes, roads, and vehicles. In response, the Army has been deployed to assist with relief operations, with six active columns providing support. Gujarat has seen over 25 fatalities from rain-related incidents in the past three days, and around 17,800 people have been evacuated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured full support to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in managing the crisis. Modi is closely monitoring the situation and has provided guidance on protecting lives and livestock. As the floodwaters begin to recede, the CM has directed the deployment of cleaning equipment and disinfectants in Vadodara. Additional teams from Ahmedabad, Surat, Bharuch, and Anand are assisting in these efforts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more heavy rains, with a deep depression expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm as it moves into the Arabian Sea.