Gulf based air carrier announces flights to this country: Details

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia absed air carrier, Saudia has announced the addition of Phuket to its seasonal destinations. Phuket will be the second city in Thailand to join Saudia’s network, following the capital, Bangkok.

Saudia will commence flights to Phuket on December 2, 2024. The airline will offer 12 weekly round trips from Riyadh and Jeddah combined. The airline will deploy its state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on the routes between the Kingdom and Phuket.

Operational preparations are currently underway at Phuket International Airport to ensure an exceptional service and seamless experience for all guests.