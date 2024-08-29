Indian Cricketer Radha Yadav Rescued by NDRF Amid Gujarat Floods

Heavy rains have led to severe flooding in Vadodara, Gujarat, with the Vishwamitri river overflowing and inundating large parts of the city. Among those affected was Indian cricketer Radha Yadav, who was trapped in the rising waters on Wednesday. She shared her ordeal on Instagram, posting a video that showed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescuing stranded residents amidst the widespread flooding. The footage highlighted the extent of the damage, with submerged buildings, flooded roads, and vehicles nearly underwater.

Radha expressed her gratitude to the NDRF for their timely rescue efforts, noting the challenging circumstances. The NDRF teams used boats to evacuate people from the most affected areas, navigating the flooded streets of Vadodara. The Vishwamitri river had breached its banks after continuous heavy rainfall, causing significant flooding in low-lying parts of the city, which remains under threat due to ongoing downpours.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan also took to social media, urging Vadodara residents to stay safe amid the escalating crisis. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more heavy rains in the region, keeping authorities on high alert as they continue rescue operations and brace for further weather-related challenges.