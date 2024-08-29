Indian Navy to Lead Investigation into Damage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue at Rajkot Fort

A joint technical committee, led by the Indian Navy and including experts from the Maharashtra government, is being formed to investigate the damage to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg. The statue, which was unveiled on December 4, 2023, during Navy Day celebrations, has suffered damage due to severe weather conditions, prompting concerns about its structural integrity.

The statue, which was a symbol of the Maratha Navy’s legacy and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s contributions to maritime defense, was created as part of a project managed by the Indian Navy in collaboration with the state government. The initiative aimed to connect historical maritime heritage with modern naval traditions. However, the statue’s deterioration has led to significant backlash against the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

Reports indicate that a local assistant engineer had previously alerted naval authorities about the statue’s condition, citing rusted nuts and bolts as the cause of its dilapidation. The letter, dated August 20, highlighted that the statue’s structural issues were exacerbated by exposure to rain and salty sea winds, emphasizing the need for urgent repairs and maintenance.