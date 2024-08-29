J&K Rajouri: Encounter Begins, 2 Terrorists Possibly Trapped

An encounter broke out early Thursday morning in the Khwas area of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, as security forces engaged with suspected terrorists. The intense gunfire began when security forces cornered two to three terrorists in the Lathi area of Khwas based on prior intelligence about their movements.

The confrontation was triggered late Wednesday night after a pre-dawn cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces in response to reports of suspicious activity. As the situation escalated, gunfire was exchanged between the terrorists and the security personnel, with reports suggesting that two of the trapped terrorists might be injured.

To assist in the ongoing operation, security forces fired several tracer rounds to illuminate the area, making it easier to track the movements of the terrorists. The situation remains tense as the encounter continues to unfold.