KAS 2024 candidates demand re-exam over translation errors and discrepancies in paper

The recent preliminary examination for 384 Gazetted Probationer posts by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has stirred significant controversy due to widespread errors in the question paper. Held on August 27, 2024, candidates reported multiple translation mistakes and confusing content, particularly between the English and Kannada versions of the questions. For instance, a question about the ‘Lok Adalat Act’ was correctly printed as 2002 in English but mistakenly listed as 2022 in Kannada. Another issue arose with the mistranslation of the word ‘heaviest’ as ‘fastest’ in a question about a large stork.

In response to the mounting criticism, the Kannada Development Authority has intervened, demanding a detailed report from KPSC on the errors and the corrective measures being taken. The Authority’s Chairman, Dr. Purushottama Bilimale, has formally addressed the matter in a letter to the KPSC Secretary, requesting an explanation within three days.

Public outrage has been palpable, with many expressing concern over the decline in the quality of KPSC exams, once considered exemplary. The translation issues have raised questions about the credibility and reliability of the examination process, with opposition leader R. Ashoka criticizing the KPSC and the Karnataka Congress government for the mishandling of the exam.