Know most expensive dog breeds in the world

The domestic dog is a carnivorous/omnivorous predator mammal of the Canidae family. It has been domesticated from the wolf. As per studies, dog was domesticated from an extinct population of wolves during the Late Pleistocene, over 14,000 years ago by hunter-gatherers, prior to the development of agriculture.

Dog was the first species to be domesticated by humans. The domestic dog the most popular pet on the planet. Dog breeds vary widely in shape, size, and color. They perform many roles for humans, such as hunting, herding, pulling loads, protection, assisting police and the military, companionship, therapy, and aiding disabled people. It has given them the sobriquet of “man’s best friend”. Dogs are considered a ‘man’s best friend’ because they are loyal and make for an excellent companion.

Tibetan Mastiff: The Tibetan mastiff is a rare, large dog breed from Tibet. It is a massive and ancient breed found in a wide variety of colours, including solid black, black and tan, various shades of red and bluish-grey, and sometimes with white markings around its neck, chest, and legs. This breed can cost from $2,000 to $3 million, depending on its lineage. Tibetan Mastiff has a lifespan of around 12–15 years.

Samoyed: Samoyed is breed of working dog developed in Siberia. The Samoyed is sturdily built, with erect ears and dark almond-shaped eyes. They are adorable and known for their signature “Sammy smile.” These dogs are also highly prized, ranging from $4,000 to $11,000. The cost of these fluffy white dogs depends on the breeder and lineage. They have a lifespan of around 12-14 years.

Chow-Chow: Chow Chow is a dog breed originated in China and is known to date to the Han dynasty (206 bce–220 ce). This dog breed is believed by some to be one of the oldest of all breeds. The Chow Chow’s genetics are very close to those of the wolf.The Chow Chow is built compactly, with a large head and a thick coat that forms a dense ruff about the neck. The tail curls over the back or to either side of it. The coat, which can be either smooth or rough, is evenly coloured in any of various shades, most commonly reddish brown, black, or blue-gray. The Chow Chow dog costs between $4,000 and $11,000. Chow Chow has a lifespan of around 9–15 years.

Lowchen: The Lowchen is one of the world’s rarest and most expensive dog breeds. It is also known as the “little lion dog,”. This dog has been one of the most popular toy dogs in Europe for over 500 years. They can cost between $5,000 and $12,000. They have a lifespan of around 13–15 years.