Mamata Banerjee Denies Threatening Doctors Amid Kolkata Protests

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has strongly denied allegations that she threatened medical students and doctors amid the ongoing protests in Kolkata. In a statement posted on X, Banerjee labeled the accusations as a “malicious disinformation campaign” and defended her speech given at a student event. The protests were sparked by the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College, with demonstrators calling for justice and reforms in medical institutions.

Banerjee clarified that her remarks about the potential negative consequences of filing an FIR were misunderstood and not intended as threats. She emphasized her support for the protesting doctors, asserting that their cause was justified and expressing solidarity with their movement. Her comments about the FIR were meant to be a general observation rather than a direct threat.

In response to the controversy, Banerjee also addressed criticisms from BJP leaders, who accused her of attempting to intimidate the protesters. She refuted these claims, attributing her comments to a traditional saying from Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa Deva about the need to raise one’s voice in the face of injustice. Despite her clarification, some protesters continue to view her remarks as a subtle threat and remain determined to press on with their demands.