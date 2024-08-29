Oman Air announces discounts up to 25 per cent on flight tickets: Details

Muscat: The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air has announced its largest-ever global sale. The air carrier is offering discounts of up to 25 per cent on business and economy class tickets throughout its entire network.

The global sale is available until September 5 with fares starting from $80 (Dh293). The sale includes both one-way and round-trip fares, and is valid for travel between September 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025.

Also Read: KAS 2024 candidates demand re-exam over translation errors and discrepancies in paper

The global sale excludes domestic flights, interline flights, and codeshare partners. Oman Air offers options to travel to cities across Europe, the Far East, the Indian Subcontinent, with connections via its Muscat hub.