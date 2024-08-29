Parvathy Thiruvothu criticizes AMMA panel resignation, labels it ‘cowardly’ escape

In a recent interview with Barkha Dutt’s Mojo Story, actor Parvathy Thiruvothu strongly criticized the mass resignation of the Mohanlal-led executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), calling it a “cowardly act” aimed at evading accountability. She condemned the association’s authoritarian nature and its failure to address serious allegations of sexual harassment, highlighting how the committee had previously reinstated the prime accused, Dileep, and consistently denied the existence of harassment within the industry until confronted with substantial evidence.

Parvathy also took aim at the government’s indifferent response to the issue, expressing frustration over statements that placed the burden of reporting and proving harassment solely on women. She questioned the support systems in place for those who come forward, citing concerns about the impact on their careers, legal challenges, and mental health. Despite these obstacles, she praised the courage of the women who have spoken out and the efforts of the Women in Cinema Collective, while lamenting that proactive measures were only taken after significant delay following the Hema Committee report’s revelations.

Drawing from her own experiences, Parvathy expressed that the resignations did not come as a surprise, describing AMMA as a fear-driven and oppressive environment that stifles members’ voices and rights. She viewed the committee’s departure as an attempt to obscure the deep-rooted issues unveiled by the Hema Committee, which exposed rampant sexual harassment, casting couch practices, lobbying, and pay disparities within the organization. Parvathy expressed hope that this upheaval would pave the way for more responsible leadership and a safer, more equitable environment for artists in the Malayalam film industry.