Pioneer launches Dash Cameras with 4K recording and ADAS alerts in India: Details

Mumbai: Japan-based audio equipment company, Pioneer launched its Smart Dashcams in India. The latest automotive safety and mobility solutions devices come with several capabilities supported by artificial intelligence (AI). All products are claimed to be designed and manufactured by the company’s India-based research and development (R&D) centres.

The first offering in Pioneer Smart Dashcams is the VREC-H120SC, which is priced in India at Rs. 5,399. The second and third models, VREC-H320SC and VREC-H520DC, cost Rs. 11,399 and Rs. 18,499, respectively. The most premium offering is the VREC-Z820DC whose price has not been announced yet. Pioneer India says its entire dashcam portfolio will be available for purchase in September.

Pioneer VREC-H120SC Smart Dashcam has been introduced as the most affordable option for entry-level buyers. It offers video recording with 1.5K resolution and a 120-degree field-of-view (FoV). The dashcam also supports a parking mode and event recording, in case of collisions. It has a maximum storage capacity of 128GB via a micro-SD card.

The Pioneer VREC-H120SC Smart Dashcam has a 7.6-inch screen. It can be rotated 360-degree and gets support for dual-channel input, time-lapse and loop recording and an expanded support of up to 512GB via microSD card. The dashcam also comes with in-built GPS which records precise location data for route and speed tracking. Another addition is ADAS support (via voice prompts only).

VREC-H520DC gets similar features to the above-mentioned model but improves the video recording resolution to 2K. It also expands ADAS capabilities with lane departure alert, forward collision alert and stop-and-go alert warnings. The dashcam also comes with halo reduction.

The most premium offering from the company is the VREC-Z820DC, which comes with a 7.2-inch screen. The device gets a night vision camera with a Sony Starvis-2 image sensor and a 139-degree FoV. It can record videos in up to 4K resolution in HDR. This model also gets ADAS warning and GPS logging capabilities.