Rajnath Singh in Washington: India, US ink key defense agreements

On August 23, India and the United States signed two significant defense agreements: the Security of Supplies Arrangement (SOSA) and a Memorandum of Agreement for the Assignment of Liaison Officers. The SOSA is a bilateral, non-binding pact that ensures both nations provide each other with priority access to critical goods and services for national defense. This agreement aims to help both countries mitigate supply chain disruptions that could impact their security needs. Samir Kumar Sinha, Director General (Acquisitions) from India, and Vic Ramdass, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy from the U.S., signed the agreement.

The SOSA is seen as a major advancement in the U.S.-India defense partnership, particularly within the framework of the Defense Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI). Under this arrangement, both countries committed to supporting each other’s urgent defense procurement needs, with India also agreeing to establish a Code of Conduct with its industrial base to ensure priority support for the U.S. The U.S., in return, will provide India assurances under its Defense Priorities and Allocations System (DPAS). India becomes the eighteenth nation to enter into such an agreement with the U.S., joining allies like Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

Additionally, a Memorandum of Agreement for the Assignment of Liaison Officers was signed to enhance military cooperation between the two nations. This agreement follows a commitment made by U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve information sharing and joint service collaboration. The agreement was signed by Vishwesh Negi, Joint Secretary of International Cooperation at India’s Ministry of Defence, and Dr. Ely Ratner, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs. This move is expected to further deepen military ties and operational coordination between India and the U.S.