Rare Dog Breeds From Around the World

The domestic dog is a carnivorous/omnivorous predator mammal of the Canidae family. It has been domesticated from the wolf. As per studies, dog was domesticated from an extinct population of wolves during the Late Pleistocene, over 14,000 years ago by hunter-gatherers, prior to the development of agriculture.

Dog was the first species to be domesticated by humans. The domestic dog the most popular pet on the planet. Dog breeds vary widely in shape, size, and color. They perform many roles for humans, such as hunting, herding, pulling loads, protection, assisting police and the military, companionship, therapy, and aiding disabled people. It has given them the sobriquet of “man’s best friend”. Dogs are considered a ‘man’s best friend’ because they are loyal and make for an excellent companion.

There are several dog breeds in the world. In these, there exists a special category of dogs that are exceptionally rare.

1. Brazilian Mastiff: Fila Brasileiro or Brazilian Mastiff is a rare and giant dog breed. It has a distinctive coat and a loose fold of skin on their neck called Fila. In Brazil, there’s a saying that translates to – ‘Faithful as a Fila’. These colossal dogs were developed on farms in Brazil where they were utilized as guard dogs, cattle herders, and to track, chase, catch, and hold large animals like jaguars until the hunter arrived. This dog has an extremely protective temperament when it comes to its people and property.

New Guinea singing dog2. The New Guinea singing dog: New Guinea singing dog is an extremely rare breed. It is known for its unique barks and howls. This dog is renowned for its unique high-pitched yodels, barks, and whine-like sounds. This dog is able to make harmonic sounds that have been compared to the calls of a humpback whale.

This dog is an ancient and rare breed native to the highlands of New Guinea. The New Guinea singing dog remains wild and is not domesticated. The species is however endangered with fewer than 200 of them remaining.

3. The Otterhound: The Otterhound is a large scenthound breed from England . These dogs are known for exceptional tracking abilities and incredibly rare status as an endangered breed. This dog breed was historically developed to assist hunters in pursuing and capturing otters, hence their name. Otterhounds are characterized by their shaggy and waterproof double coat. They are a vulnerable native breed with only 600 animals worldwide.

4. Lagotto Romagnolo: This is an Italian breed originating from the marshlands of Italy. The Lagotto Romagnolo was used as a gun dog and for hunting truffles. Lagotto Romagnolo means “lake dog from Romagna”. Lagottos are the only purebred dog in the world which is officially recognized as a specialized truffle hunter.

5. Mudi: This dog breed hails from Hungary. This is a small, rare herding dog known for their intelligence and a lively spirit. They have a medium and curly coat type. They are also well renowned for being an excellent search and rescue dog in both Finland and the U.S.