Redmi introduces new smartwatch in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Redmi launched new smartwatch named ‘Redmi Watch 5 Active’ in India. Redmi Watch 5 Active price in India is set at Rs. 2,799. The smartwatch will be available for purchase in the country starting at 12pm (noon) on September 3 via the Xiaomi India website, Flipkart, Amazon and offline Xiaomi retail stores. It comes in two colours — Matte Silver and Midnight Black.

The Redmi Watch 5 Active sports a 2-inch (320 x 385 pixels) rectangular LCD screen with up to 500nits peak brightness. The device lets users place their palm on the display to turn it off, and supports raise to wake and double tap to wake features. The smartwatch is equipped more than 140 pre-installed sports modes and over 200 watch faces. It runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS out-of-the-box and is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones and offers support for Hindi.

The newly launched Redmi Watch 5 Active comes with the inbuilt voice-activated assistant Alexa. It helps users monitor health metrics like heart rate and blood oxygen or SpO2 levels. The smartwatch also tracks sleep and stress levels as well as menstrual cycles. Data from these trackers can be synchronised with Strava and Apple Health applications alongside the Mi Fitness (Xiaomi Wear) app.

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, with support for making and receiving calls via a connected smartphone. The calling feature is also claimed to be enhanced via ENC (environmental noise cancellation) enabled via three microphones. The watch comes with an IPX8-rated build for water resistance. The Redmi Watch 5 Active is equipped with a 470mAh battery that is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 18 days.