Search operation in J&K’s Rajouri after reports of suspicious activity; firing ensues

In the early hours of the morning, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district launched a cordon and search operation in response to reports of suspicious movement in the Lathi-Dardiya area of Khawas tehsil. As the operation unfolded, an exchange of fire reportedly occurred between security forces and suspected terrorists. To enhance visibility in the challenging terrain, the forces deployed tracer rounds, illuminating the area to assist in their efforts.

According to unconfirmed reports, two terrorists are believed to be holed up within the cordoned-off area. The operation is ongoing as security forces continue to engage and attempt to neutralize the threat.