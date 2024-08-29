Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended higher on August 29 amid buying seen in the auto, IT, oil & gas and FMCG names. At close, BSE Sensex was up 349.05 points or 0.43 percent at 82,134.61. NSE Nifty ended at 25,152, up 99.70 points or 0.40 percent .

About 1348 shares advanced, 2421 shares declined, and 95 shares unchanged. Biggest gainers were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Britannia Industries and BPCL. Top losers included Grasim Industries, M&M, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

BSE Midcap index shed 0.3 percent and Smallcap index was down 0.7 percent. On the sectoral front, auto, oil & gas, telecom, IT and FMCG up 0.5-1 percent, while capital goods, pharma media, metal, power down 0.3-0.7 percent.

Bank Nifty index ended marginally higher by 8.90 points or 0.02% to settle at 51,152.75. The Nifty Midcap 100 fell by 262.45 points, or 0.44%, ending the day’s trading at 58,883.95. In the broader markets, small-cap and mid-cap stocks finished in the red. The Indian Volatility Index (India VIX) closed down by 1.16% at 13.79.