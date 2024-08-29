Vande Bharat service on Ernakulam-Bengaluru route discontinued

Passengers have expressed disappointment after the railways discontinued the temporary Vande Bharat service on the Ernakulam-Bengaluru route, despite its popularity. Launched on July 25, the service was operating three days a week and saw high occupancy rates—105% on the Ernakulam-Bengaluru leg and 88% on the return. Despite generating good revenue, the service was halted due to the absence of any extension notifications, leaving many passengers dissatisfied.

In contrast, the Mangaluru-Goa Vande Bharat service, which has been running for eight months, has seen only 31% occupancy. Passengers had been advocating for the continuation of the Ernakulam-Bengaluru service due to its convenience and financial success. Railway officials have hinted that the service might resume after a potential revision of the departure time from Bengaluru’s Cantonment station, but no official confirmation has been made.

The service’s discontinuation has raised concerns about increased travel difficulties from Bengaluru to Kerala during the upcoming Onam festival season. Passengers are anxiously awaiting an official announcement regarding the possible resumption of the service.