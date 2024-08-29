Women sterilisation 10 times higher than males in 5 years

Despite growing awareness about family planning options, women in Chhattisgarh continue to bear the brunt of responsibility for sterilization. Over the past five years, the number of women undergoing tubectomy far exceeds that of men opting for vasectomy, with 2,92,668 women choosing the procedure compared to just 25,308 men. This stark disparity highlights the greater burden placed on women, despite sterilization being a voluntary and effective method for both genders.

State health department officials attribute the low rate of male sterilization to persistent myths and misconceptions, such as the belief that vasectomy weakens men, affects their quality of life, or diminishes sexual potency. Despite extensive awareness campaigns that have shown positive results, these unfounded fears continue to deter men from opting for sterilization. Officials emphasize that the procedure for men is simpler and quicker, with no adverse impact on health, yet cultural factors and lower levels of education contribute to men’s reluctance.

To encourage male participation in sterilization, the state offers a financial incentive of Rs 3,000, compared to Rs 2,000 for female sterilization. The government also provides compensation for any complications or failures related to the procedure. Recently, the health department intensified its awareness efforts through a population sterilization fortnight, supported by female health workers, particularly in rural areas, to address these issues and promote gender-balanced family planning.