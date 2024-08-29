Xiaomi launches new smart TV Series in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Xiaomi X Pro QLED series was launched in India. The new smart TV lineup are offered in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch display sizes with 4K resolution.

Xiaomi X Pro QLED series price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the base model with a 43-inch screen. The 55-inch variant is priced at Rs. 49,999, while the 65-inch version is priced at Rs. 69,999. With a special ICICI bank-based discount, the 43-inch version of Xiaomi X Pro QLED can be purchased for Rs. 29,999, whereas the 55-inch and 65-inch variants are available at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 62,999, respectively. They will go on sale via Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart and Xiaomi retail stores from August 30.

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED series comes in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch displays and 178 viewing angles. The display has 4K (2,160×3,840 pixels) resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. They use the company’s propriety Vivid Picture Engine 2 technology, Dolby Vision and offer up to 8ms response time. The 43-inch model has 96.80 percent screen-to-body ratio, while the 55-inch and 65-inch models have 97.20 percent and 97.40 percent screen-to-body ratios, respectively. They have narrow bezels with an aluminium finish.

All three models in the Xiaomi X Pro QLED series run on Google TV with Xiaomi’s own Patchwall UI. They feature a quad-core Cortex-A55 processor paired with Mali G52 MC1, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The TV series provides Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Motion Estimation Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology and eARC (Dolby Atmos Passthrough).

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED series includes a 30W dual speaker unit with Dolby Audio, DTS:X and DTS Virtual technology. For connectivity, they support Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/b/g/n. There is also an inbuilt Google Chromecast and Miracast. They include two USB 2.0 ports and three HDMI ports. The smart TVs also include Google Assistant.