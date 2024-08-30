Assam mandates compulsory registration of Muslim marriages with new bill

The Assam Assembly has passed the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill, 2024, replacing the British-era Assam Moslem Marriages and Divorces Registration Act of 1935. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the bill as a significant step in combating child marriage, noting that it mandates the registration of marriages and enforces the legal marriage age of 18 for girls and 21 for boys. Sarma emphasized that the bill would help prevent teenage pregnancies and promote the welfare of girls in the state.

During the Assembly discussions, it was highlighted that the new bill aims to eliminate the traditional Kazi system, ensuring that all marriages are registered according to a Supreme Court order. Currently, Assam has 90 Kazis, many of whom are government teachers. The bill received widespread support across party lines, with legislators endorsing the government’s vision of safeguarding the dignity and rights of young girls.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan, while introducing the bill, criticized the outdated 1935 Act for its informal registration process, which often led to underage and forced marriages. He pointed out that the old system lacked proper monitoring and allowed for potential misuse, contributing to legal disputes. The new bill seeks to address these issues by making marriage registration compulsory and more strictly regulated.