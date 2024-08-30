Centre unveils portal to track workplace sexual harassment complaints

The Central Government has launched a new centralized platform, the She-Box portal, aimed at registering and monitoring sexual harassment complaints of women at the workplace. Launched by Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi, this portal will serve as a comprehensive repository for information related to Internal Committees (ICs) and Local Committees (LCs) across both government and private sectors. It allows users to file complaints, track their status, and ensures timely processing by the respective committees. The platform aims to enhance women’s safety in the workplace, promoting a secure environment where women can thrive.

The She-Box portal is a significant step in addressing workplace sexual harassment complaints more efficiently, providing assured redressal for complainants and enabling real-time monitoring through designated nodal officers. Minister Annapurna Devi emphasized that this initiative reflects the government’s commitment to creating a safer and more inclusive working environment for women nationwide. She also highlighted that the portal ensures complaints can be registered securely, without the risk of personal information being publicly disclosed.

Additionally, the Women and Child Development Ministry launched a new website designed to establish a cohesive visual identity across digital platforms, enhancing the government’s engagement with both national and global audiences. As digital platforms become crucial for citizen interaction, the ministry stressed the importance of maintaining a strong and compelling online presence. Both the She-Box portal and the new website can be accessed at https://shebox.wcd.gov.in/ and https://wcd.gov.in/, respectively.