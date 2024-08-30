Cyclone threat looms as low-pressure intensifies, orange alert in 10 districts

Kerala is preparing for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, with forecasts warning of an intensifying low-pressure area over the northeastern Arabian Sea near Kutch and Pakistan. This system is expected to evolve into a cyclone within the next six hours, moving west-northwest and likely veering away from the Indian coast within two days. Simultaneously, another low-pressure system in the northwest Bay of Bengal, near northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha, is strengthening and could develop into an intense low-pressure area, leading to widespread moderate to heavy rainfall across Kerala throughout the week.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for ten districts in Kerala, including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, signaling heavy rainfall in these areas. The remaining districts are under a yellow alert. Authorities are advising against fishing along the Kerala coast due to the likelihood of thunderstorms and strong winds, particularly as the low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea is expected to intensify, bringing even more rainfall.

In Ernakulam district, heavy rainfall has caused significant waterlogging, particularly on the National Highway at Edappally in Kochi. The continuous downpour in Kothamangalam has led to a rise in the Periyar river’s water levels, prompting the opening of the Bhoothathankettu Dam’s shutters to manage the situation. Authorities have warned that if the rainfall persists, all shutters of the dam may need to be opened to control the water flow.