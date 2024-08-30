Hurun India Rich List 2024: Know top 10 richest families in India

New Delhi: Gautam Adani’s family, with a wealth of Rs 11.6 lakh crore, has clinched the number 1 spot on the 2024 Hurun India rich list. This list refers to the richest Indians in the world. This is the 13th year of the list.

Here are the top 10 richest families in India who made it to the list:

Gautam Adani and family: The wealth of Gautam Adani and family saw a 95 per cent increase, bringing their total to Rs 1,161,800 crore.

Mukesh Ambani and family: The second top spot in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List has gone to Mukesh Ambani and family with a wealth of Rs 1,014,700 crore. Ambani saw his wealth increase by 150% over 5 years and is now the second richest Asian.

Shiv Nadar and family: HCL Technologies’ Shiv Nadar and family are on third place this year with a wealth of Rs 314,000 crore.

Cyrus S Poonawalla and family: Vaccine maker Cyrus S Poonawalla and family of Serum Institute of India hold the fourth position in the list. Since 2020, Poonawallas’ wealth has grown by 3.1 times. Serum Institute is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, known for producing COVID-19, Polio, and r-Hepatitis B vaccines, among others.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Dilip Shanghvi and Family. They are on the fifth spot with a wealth of Rs 2.49 lakh crore.

Kumar Mangalam Birla and family: They are on the 6th spot with Kumar Mangalam Birla ascending in the rankings, witnessing a 6.9-fold increase in wealth over the last five years.

Gopichand Hinduja and family: Registering a 9 per cent increase in wealth, Gopichand Hinduja and family have maintained their 7th position in the rankings with a total wealth of Rs 1,92,700 crore.

Radhakishan Damani and family: Retaining the position as the 8th richest, with wealth increasing by 2.2 times over the past five years, reaching Rs 1,90,900 crore.

Azim Premji and family: They secured the 9th position with a wealth of Rs 1,90,700 crore. Despite a 25 per cent decline in Wipro’s share price over the past three years, it rose by 27 per cent.

Niraj Bajaj and family: Securing the 10th position in the Hurun India Rich List, Niraj Bajaj and family saw their wealth increase by 35 per cent to Rs 1,62,800 crore.

The Hurun India Rich List, published by Hurun Research Institute, is an annual ranking of the wealthiest individuals in India. This year’s list features 1,539 individuals with a minimum net worth of Rs 1,000 crore.