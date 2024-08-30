Hurun India Rich List 2024: Know top social media influencers

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has entered the 2024 Hurun India Rich List. Shah Rukh Khan with 44.1 million followers on X, topped the list of India’s wealthiest individuals. The list includes Hrithik Roshan, who boasts 32.3 million followers and Karan Johar, with 17 million.

Industrialist Ratan Tata ranks fourth with 13.1 million followers, showing a notable increase of 5,00,000 followers this year. Anand Mahindra, follows with 11.2 million followers, gaining an additional 4,00,000 followers over the past year.

Top 10 social media followings from the Hurun India Rich List:

Shah Rukh Khan – 44.1 million followers

Hrithik Roshan – 32.3 million followers

Karan Johar – 17 million followers

Ratan Tata – 13.1 million followers, with an increase of 5 lakh followers

Anand Mahindra – 11.2 million followers, with an increase of 4 lakh followers

Juhi Chawla & Family – 5.3 million followers

Sundar Pichai – 5.4 million followers, with an increase of 1 lakh followers

Satya Nadella – 3.2 million followers, with an increase of 2 lakh followers

Nandan Nilekani – 2.4 million followers, with a decrease of 1 lakh followers

Ronnie Screwvala – 2 million followers

The Hurun India Rich List, published by Hurun Research Institute, is an annual ranking of the wealthiest individuals in India. This year’s list features 1,539 individuals with a minimum net worth of Rs 1,000 crore.