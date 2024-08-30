Hurun India Rich List 2024: Mukesh Ambani loses top spot

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani lost his top spot on the 2024 Hurun India Rich List. Gautam Adani has claimed the top spot on the 2024 Hurun India Rich List. Gautam Adani surpassed Mukesh Ambani with a wealth of Rs 11.6 lakh crore. Mukesh Ambani now holds the second position with a fortune of Rs 10.14 lakh crore.

Shiv Nadar of HCL Technologies, who holds the third position with Rs 3.14 lakh crore. On the fourth and fifth positions were Cyrus S Poonawalla and the family of Serum Institute of India (SII) (Rs 2.89 lakh crore) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries’ Dilip Shanghvi (Rs 2.49 crore).

As per Hurun India Rich List, India produced a billionaire every five days last year. In 2023, the country had 259 billionaires. India now boasts 334 billionaires, an increase of 75 from the previous year. It also added that 1,539 individuals now possess wealth of Rs 1,000 crore or more, marking an increase of 220 people from the previous year.

The cumulative wealth on the list has surged by 46%, with average wealth rising by 25%. Among these individuals, 1,334 saw their wealth either increase or remain the same, with 272 being new entrants. However, 205 individuals experienced a decline in wealth, and there were 45 dropouts.

The Real Estate and Industrial Products sectors contributed the most new entrants to the list, with Industrial Products remaining the leading sector, accounting for 142 individuals.

The Hurun India Rich List, published by Hurun Research Institute, is an annual ranking of the wealthiest individuals in India. This year’s list features 1,539 individuals with a minimum net worth of Rs 1,000 crore.