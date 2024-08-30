Hurun India Rich List 2024: These are richest zodiac signs in India

Mumbai: Hurun India has released its Rich List 2024. As per the list, people born under the Cancer sign had the best year, as per the latest Hurun India Rich List, followed by Gemini and Leo. Cancer witnessed a 84 per cent increase in cumulative wealth. Gemini has a 77 per cent increase in wealth. In third place is Leo, with a 68 per cent rise in cumulative wealth.
Cumulative Wealth Increase by Star Sign:
Cancer: 84 per cent.
Gemini: 77 per cent.
Leo: 68 per cent.
Sagittarius: 64 per cent.
Libra: 61 per cent.
Capricorn: 58 per cent.
Pisces: 46 per cent.
Aquarius: 39 per cent.
Virgo: 39 per cent.
Aries: 34 per cent.
Scorpio: 33 per cent.
Taurus: 32 per cent.
According to the report, Gemini and Scorpio have made their mark as the most entrepreneurial zodiac signs in India. With 9.9 per cent of the individuals, including prominent figures like Kumar Mangalam Birla and Niraj Bajaj, on the list being Geminis and 9 per cent being Scorpios, represented by business magnates such as Sunil Mittal and Yusuff Ali MA, these star signs are leading the way in wealth creation.
Key Star Sign Contributions:
Gemini
Percentage of richest individuals: 9.9 per cent
Notable Individuals: Kumar Mangalam Birla and family, Niraj Bajaj and family, LN Mittal and family
Scorpio
Percentage of richest individuals: 9.0 per cent
Notable Individuals: Sunil Mittal and family, Yusuff Ali MA, Irfan Razack
Aries
Percentage of richest individuals: 8.9 per cent
Notable Individuals: Mukesh Ambani and family, Sudhir Mehta and family, Adi Godrej and family
Pisces
Percentage of richest individuals: 8.9 per cent
Notable Individuals: Radhakishan Damani and family, Uday Kotak, Pankaj Patel and family
Virgo
Percentage of richest individuals: 8.6 per cent
Notable Individuals: Gautam Adani and family, Shiv Nadar and family, Gopikishan Damani and family
Cancer
Percentage of richest individuals: 8.5 per cent
Notable Individuals: Gopal Bangur and family
Capricorn
Percentage of richest individuals: 8.4 per cent
Notable Individuals: Karsanbhai Patel and family, Vijay Chauhan and family, Radha Vembu
Leo
Percentage of richest individuals: 8.4 per cent
Notable Individuals: Azim Premji and family, Sri Prakash Lohia, Satyanarayan Nuwal
Taurus
Percentage of richest individuals: 7.6 per cent
Notable Individuals: Cyrus S Poonawalla and family, Rajiv Singh and family, Gopichand Hinduja and family
Sagittarius
Percentage of richest individuals: 7.5 per cent
Notable Individuals: Sajjan Jindal and family, Nusli Wadia and family, Vikram Lal and family
Aquarius
Percentage of richest individuals: 7.4 per cent
Notable Individuals: Sanjiv Goenka and family
Libra
Percentage of richest individuals: 7.0 per cent
Notable Individuals: Dilip Shanghvi, Vivek Chaand Sehgal and family
The Hurun India Rich List, published by Hurun Research Institute, is an annual ranking of the wealthiest individuals in India. This year’s list features 1,539 individuals with a minimum net worth of Rs 1,000 crore.
