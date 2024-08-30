Hurun India Rich List 2024: These are richest zodiac signs in India

Mumbai: Hurun India has released its Rich List 2024. As per the list, people born under the Cancer sign had the best year, as per the latest Hurun India Rich List, followed by Gemini and Leo. Cancer witnessed a 84 per cent increase in cumulative wealth. Gemini has a 77 per cent increase in wealth. In third place is Leo, with a 68 per cent rise in cumulative wealth.

Cumulative Wealth Increase by Star Sign:

Cancer: 84 per cent.

Gemini: 77 per cent.

Leo: 68 per cent.

Sagittarius: 64 per cent.

Libra: 61 per cent.

Capricorn: 58 per cent.

Pisces: 46 per cent.

Aquarius: 39 per cent.

Virgo: 39 per cent.

Aries: 34 per cent.

Scorpio: 33 per cent.

Taurus: 32 per cent.

According to the report, Gemini and Scorpio have made their mark as the most entrepreneurial zodiac signs in India. With 9.9 per cent of the individuals, including prominent figures like Kumar Mangalam Birla and Niraj Bajaj, on the list being Geminis and 9 per cent being Scorpios, represented by business magnates such as Sunil Mittal and Yusuff Ali MA, these star signs are leading the way in wealth creation.

Key Star Sign Contributions:

Gemini

Percentage of richest individuals: 9.9 per cent

Notable Individuals: Kumar Mangalam Birla and family, Niraj Bajaj and family, LN Mittal and family

Scorpio

Percentage of richest individuals: 9.0 per cent

Notable Individuals: Sunil Mittal and family, Yusuff Ali MA, Irfan Razack

Aries

Percentage of richest individuals: 8.9 per cent

Notable Individuals: Mukesh Ambani and family, Sudhir Mehta and family, Adi Godrej and family

Pisces

Percentage of richest individuals: 8.9 per cent

Notable Individuals: Radhakishan Damani and family, Uday Kotak, Pankaj Patel and family

Virgo

Percentage of richest individuals: 8.6 per cent

Notable Individuals: Gautam Adani and family, Shiv Nadar and family, Gopikishan Damani and family

Cancer

Percentage of richest individuals: 8.5 per cent

Notable Individuals: Gopal Bangur and family

Capricorn

Percentage of richest individuals: 8.4 per cent

Notable Individuals: Karsanbhai Patel and family, Vijay Chauhan and family, Radha Vembu

Leo

Percentage of richest individuals: 8.4 per cent

Notable Individuals: Azim Premji and family, Sri Prakash Lohia, Satyanarayan Nuwal

Taurus

Percentage of richest individuals: 7.6 per cent

Notable Individuals: Cyrus S Poonawalla and family, Rajiv Singh and family, Gopichand Hinduja and family

Sagittarius

Percentage of richest individuals: 7.5 per cent

Notable Individuals: Sajjan Jindal and family, Nusli Wadia and family, Vikram Lal and family

Aquarius

Percentage of richest individuals: 7.4 per cent

Notable Individuals: Sanjiv Goenka and family

Libra

Percentage of richest individuals: 7.0 per cent

Notable Individuals: Dilip Shanghvi, Vivek Chaand Sehgal and family

The Hurun India Rich List, published by Hurun Research Institute, is an annual ranking of the wealthiest individuals in India. This year’s list features 1,539 individuals with a minimum net worth of Rs 1,000 crore.