IMD issues 7-day moderate rainfall alert for Karnataka; Yellow alert for Bengaluru

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a week of rainfall across Karnataka, with varying intensities expected in different regions. Southern inland districts like Ballari, Bengaluru, Chamarajanagar, and others are likely to experience heavy rainfall, prompting residents to prepare for significant weather impacts.

In addition, districts including Mysuru, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, and several northern interior areas are predicted to receive moderate rainfall, while lighter showers are anticipated in regions such as Dharwad, Bagalkot, and Gadag. Coastal and Malnad districts, including Dakshin Kannada and Shivamogga, have been placed under an orange alert due to the risk of heavy downpours.

Bengaluru has been issued a yellow alert, indicating moderate rainfall with temperatures expected to hover around 28°C and 20°C. Residents in areas under orange and yellow alerts are advised to take necessary precautions during this period of unsettled weather.