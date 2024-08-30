Indian Railways announces new bi-weekly express train from Kerala: Details

Ernakulam: The Southern Railway has announced a new bi-weekly express train from Kerala. The new train will connect Ernakulam with Velankanni in Tamil Nadu. A special train has been running from Ernakulam to Velankanni via Kollam-Chenkota once a week for the past several years. There have been demands from various quarters to regularize this train.This train has now been regularised by the Railways which will run twice a week.

The Ernakulam-Velankanni bi-weekly express train will start running from September 25. The train will depart from Ernakulam on Mondays and Saturdays at 1:00 PM. It will reach Velankanni at 5:45 AM the next day. From Velankanni, the train will start on Tuesdays and Sundays. It will depart from Velankanni at 6:40 PM and reach Ernakulam Junction at 11:40 AM the next day.

Also Read: IndiGo introduces non-stop daily services to this Gulf country: Details

From Ernakulam, the train will have stops at Kottayam, Changanassery, Thiruvalla, Chengannur, Kayamkulam, Kollam, Kottarakkara, Punalur, Chenkota, Rajapalayam, Virudhunagar and Nagapatnam.