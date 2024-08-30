Kerala Hit by Heavy Rains; IMD Issues Orange Alert in 4 Districts

Kerala is under a severe weather warning as heavy rains, lightning, and strong winds have been lashing the state since Thursday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts isolated showers across the state until September 2, with districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Kozhikode expected to experience significant downpours and gusts up to 40 kmph on Friday.

An orange alert has been issued for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts, anticipating rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in 24 hours. Meanwhile, a yellow alert is in place for other districts, except for Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram, signaling a lower but still substantial risk of heavy rainfall over the next few days.

This day also marks one month since the tragic Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide disaster, which claimed 231 lives and left 78 people missing. The affected villages of Punchirimattam, Mundakkai, and Chooralmala remain deeply affected by the disaster, with residents continuing to mourn their losses.