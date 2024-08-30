Kodagu villagers construct footbridge from Walnut trees after 2 years of government inaction

After two years of government inaction, the residents of Mavinahalla village in Kodagu took it upon themselves to build a footbridge using walnut trees. The original bridge, which connected the village to the main road between Kushalanagar and Somwarpet, collapsed due to heavy rains. Despite numerous requests to local authorities and elected representatives, the bridge remained unrepaired, forcing villagers, including schoolchildren, to take a much longer and more challenging route for their daily commutes.

Frustrated by the lack of response, the villagers decided to construct a temporary footbridge. The collapsed bridge had been the shortest and most convenient path to the nearby town of Yadavanadi, just one and a half kilometers away. Without it, the villagers had to walk an additional three kilometers each way. The new footbridge, though helpful, is not a permanent solution and may be washed away during the next rainy season.

Residents like Ranjith and Lalatha voiced their concerns about the ongoing neglect by the authorities. While the makeshift bridge offers some immediate relief, they stressed that it is merely a temporary fix. The community continues to urge the government to take action and rebuild the bridge properly to ensure long-term access and safety for all villagers.