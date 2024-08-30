Kolkata Police Rejects Suicide Claim in Trainee Doctor’s Rape-Murder Case

Kolkata Police has firmly denied ever labeling the death of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as a suicide, countering claims that surfaced through viral audio clips. On August 30, Deputy Commissioner Indira Mukherjee clarified that the police never made such a statement, challenging the narrative circulating on social media.

The controversy erupted after audio recordings, allegedly featuring conversations between the victim’s parents and a hospital staff member, appeared online. These clips, reportedly in Bangla, detail the hospital’s shifting communication with the family—from initially saying the victim was “a little ill” to later describing her as “very critical,” and eventually hinting at a possible suicide. The recordings, while not independently verified, seem to support the family’s previous claims about the distressing calls they received before their daughter’s death.

These discrepancies in the hospital’s narrative have heightened suspicions among investigators, fueling concerns about a potential cover-up. The case has triggered widespread public outrage, with growing calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the doctor’s death.