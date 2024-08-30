Light showers expected in Delhi; IMD issues orange alert for Gujarat, Maharashtra

Delhi experienced heavy rainfall on Thursday, bringing the temperature down to 28.8 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal. The Safdarjung observatory reported 77.1 mm of rain on August 29. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally overcast sky with light rain and thunderstorms for Delhi-NCR on Friday.

In Gujarat, heavy rainfall has led to severe waterlogging in several towns, with more rain expected due to a deep depression over Kachchh and Saurashtra. The IMD has issued an orange alert for the districts of Porbandar, Jamnagar, Dwarka, and Kutch, where extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated on Friday. In response, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting to discuss disaster preparedness.

Additionally, the IMD predicts heavy rainfall in various regions over the coming days. Coastal Karnataka is expected to receive exceptionally heavy rainfall on August 30, while heavy showers are likely in the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa from September 2 to 4. Rain is also forecasted across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on September 2, with potential heavy rainfall in Rajasthan from September 1 to 4.