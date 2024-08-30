MLA Mukesh leaves TVM home under police escort, likely en route to Kochi amid resignation pressure

MLA M. Mukesh is facing increasing pressure to resign following a sexual harassment complaint filed by a prominent actress. Protests demanding his resignation have gained momentum, with various youth organizations joining the cause. Amid the growing calls for his resignation, Mukesh left his Thiruvananthapuram residence under police escort, reportedly heading to Kochi to avoid confrontations with protesters. He has denied the allegations, claiming the accusations are part of an attempt to sabotage his career, while the complainant insists her claims are true and has provided evidence to investigators.

The complaint against Mukesh has intensified political tensions, with the CPI urging the CPM to demand his resignation on moral grounds. The CPI State Secretary, Binoi Viswam, has already communicated this stance to the Chief Minister. However, the CPM has so far resisted the demand for Mukesh’s resignation, citing similar cases involving Congress MLAs. The CPM State Secretariat is set to meet to discuss the issue, taking into account the CPI’s position and other party opinions, as the pressure on Mukesh continues to mount.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have decided to escalate their protests, with the Mahila Congress and Women’s Collective organizing marches to Mukesh’s office in Kollam. The BJP has also announced its support for the demonstrations. As the protests grow, police security has been increased at both Mukesh’s office and residence to manage the escalating situation.