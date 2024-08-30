Paris Paralympics 2024: India bags for medals

Paris: India bagged four medals including a gold in the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024. India’s Avani Lekhara created history as she clinched a historic gold medal at the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 in the Paris Paralympics. SH1 category in shooting involves athletes who have movement affected in their arms, lower trunk, and legs or have no limbs.

Avani Lekhara, thus became the first Indian woman to clinch two Paralympic gold medals. At Tokyo Paralympics, she had become the first woman shooter from the country to win medals in shooting. In addition to a gold medal in the 10m air rifle standing SH1, she also won a bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions.

India’s Mona Agarwal claimed bronze medal in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1. India’s Manish Narwal claimed silver at the P1 – Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event. Preethi Pal clinched a bronze medal in the women’s T35 100m event at the Paris Paralympics with a personal best time of 14.21 seconds, marking India’s first para-athletics medal there.

India has sent the largest number of participants in the Paralympics this year with 84 athletes competing in 12 sports events. In the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, India was represented by 54 members in 9 sports and won 19 medals.

At present, India are 10th in the table with 4 medals while China leads the tally with 11, followed by Australia with 6. Great Britain is 3rd with 7 and Italy is 4th with 9 while Brazil is 5th with 6. Colombia and Netherlands are both tied in 6th place and Uzbekistan and France are 8th and 9th respectively.