Russia- Ukraine Issue: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerges as peacemaker

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recent visit to Poland and Ukraine has evoked considerable global interest. This was his first visit to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022, and the first visit by an Indian leader to Ukraine in around 30 years. He also visited Russia in July this year.

During the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict through negotiations. The visit showcased Modi’s ability to maintain a delicate balance between conflicting global powers. This balancing act, coupled with India’s historical ties with both Russia and Ukraine, has given rise to hopes about PM Modi’s potential as an emerging global peacemaker in these turbulent times.

India has maintained a neutral stance, advocating for dialogue and peace during the Russia- Ukraine conflict. The Indian government has continued its trade deals with Russia, despite Western sanctions. India purchases over 40% of its oil and 60% of its armaments from Russia, and also imports significant amounts of coal, fertilizer, vegetable oil and precious metals. On the other hand, Ukraine, after gaining independence from the Soviet Union, has also been an important partner for India, particularly in areas like defense, education and agriculture.

India’s relationship with Russia dates back to the Cold War era when the Soviet Union was a steadfast ally. The Indo-Soviet Treaty of Peace, Friendship, and Cooperation signed in 1971 is a testament to the deep-rooted ties between the two nations. Meanwhile, the country also continued to engage with both Russia and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, In India, Modi’s visit to Ukraine has sparked a wave of commentary on social media. The phrase ‘Papa Ne War Rukwa Di’ (Papa stopped the war), a jibe that originated during the Lok Sabha elections, has resurfaced, this time with a different tone. Supporters of Modi have taken to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to praise his diplomatic efforts, with comments like “Modi Ji is truly a global leader” and “India’s position as a peacemaker is now solidified.”