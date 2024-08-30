Sholayar Dam opened due to heavy rains; Chalakudy river region on alert

In response to rising water levels, authorities opened the Sholayar Dam at 10 am today as a precautionary measure. The water level had reached 2662.90 feet, leading to the release of 50 cubic meters of water per second into the Peringalkuthu Reservoir. Although the reservoir can temporarily hold the excess water, ongoing heavy rainfall in the catchment area has caused water levels to increase, prompting the decision to release more water in phases, potentially up to 300 cubic meters per second.

The District Disaster Management Authority has issued a high alert, warning that the water level in the Chalakkudy River could rise by as much as 1.50 meters, putting nearby residents at risk. As a precaution, restrictions have been placed on activities such as bathing, washing clothes, and taking photos in the river. Children are also prohibited from playing in the river. Authorities are prepared to establish relief camps if necessary to assist those affected by the rising waters.

Additionally, the Fisheries Deputy Director has been instructed to enforce strict restrictions on fishing in the Chalakkudy River, while the Chalakkudy-Vazhachal Divisional Forest Officer has been directed to maintain vigilance and security at tourist centers along the riverbank. These measures aim to ensure the safety of the public as the situation develops.