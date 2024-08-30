Spike in Student Suicides Alarms India; Karnataka Among Hardest Hit

India is experiencing a troubling increase in student suicides, with numbers rising annually. A report by IC3, a global NGO supporting school children, reveals that student suicides have surged faster than population growth and even farmer suicides. Maharashtra tops the list with the highest number of cases, while Karnataka ranks fourth. This report, based on National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data from 2021-2022, highlights the severe mental health challenges faced by students nationwide.

The statistics are alarming: in 2021, 13,089 students took their lives, a 4.5% increase from the previous year. Over the past decade, student suicides have risen by 57%, far outpacing both population growth and overall suicide trends in the country. Maharashtra recorded 1,834 student suicides, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Odisha. These five states alone accounted for nearly half of all student suicides in the country. Disturbingly, while farmer suicides have declined by 12% over the past six years, student suicides have increased by 62%.

The report cites several factors contributing to this rise, including academic pressure, job-related stress, lack of institutional support, harassment, financial struggles, and unaddressed mental health issues. The sharp increase in student suicides underscores the urgent need for collective action from authorities, educational institutions, and society to address these issues and provide a more supportive environment for students.