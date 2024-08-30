Stock Market: Indian equity markets end high

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark equity indices ended the week’s last trading session at record high closing levels, fuelled by massive buying across sectors. The BSE Sensex ended at 82,365.77, up 231.16 points or 0.28 per cent. . The index hit an all-time high of 82,637.03 during the intra-day trade. The NSE Nifty settled higher at 25,235.90, up 83.95 points or 0.33 per cent. The index hit an all-time high of 25,268.35 during the intra-day trade on Friday.

This is Nifty’s best week in two months, as the index rises for the 12th straight session. The Nifty today clocked record highs for the fourth session in a row.

About 2115 shares advanced, 1630 shares declined, and 117 shares unchanged. As many as 41 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended with gains. Similarly, on the BSE, 21 out of 30 listed stocks of Sensex ended in the green. Top gainers were Cipla, Bajaj Finance, Divis Labs, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finserv. Top losers were Tata Motors, Reliance, Tech Mahindra, ITC, and Coal India.

The India VIX, a gauge of market volatility, eased further by nearly 3 percent to settle at 13.4 levels. Out of the 13 sectoral indices, the FMCG index was the sole laggard. The remaining 12 indices advanced. Nifty IT added to its winning streak with a 0.5 percent gain, marking five consecutive sessions in the green

Broader indices ended higher with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap snapping a 2-session losing streak, as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 added 0.68 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively.