Wayanad landslide victims face hardships due to delayed government compensation

Additional victims of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide are calling for government assistance, expressing frustration that those who chose not to move to relief camps are being excluded from receiving aid. These individuals, who initially stayed with relatives after the disaster, are now appealing for justice and support.

The delay in government compensation for damaged shops has left business owners in a vulnerable position. Meanwhile, families who lost everything in the landslide and sought refuge in relief camps are receiving a one-time emergency payment of Rs 10,000, along with a daily allowance of Rs 300 for two family members who lost their livelihoods.

Despite ongoing relief efforts, some families who opted to stay with relatives due to medical or elderly care needs are being overlooked in the aid distribution. There is also a growing demand for timely compensation for shops destroyed in the landslide, as many families, particularly those in the Nilikkaparamba region, struggle to access the assistance they desperately need.