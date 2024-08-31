47 Indians Rescued from Laos Cyber-Scam Hub; Total Victims Freed Reaches 635

The Indian Embassy in Laos has successfully rescued 47 Indian nationals trapped in cyber-scam centres within the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Bokeo province. The operation was launched after the Embassy was alerted to the dire situation of Indians caught in fraudulent activities in the SEZ, a region notorious for its lax regulations and illegal operations. The Embassy coordinated with Lao authorities, leading to the rescue and safe transportation of the individuals to the capital, Vientiane, where they were provided with food and accommodation.

Indian Ambassador Prashant Agarwal personally met with the rescued group in Vientiane, discussing their experiences and ensuring their safe return to India. Of the 47 individuals, 30 have already returned or are en route, while the remaining 17 await final travel arrangements. The Embassy has now facilitated the rescue of a total of 635 Indians from similar predicaments, reflecting its commitment to protecting its citizens abroad.

The Embassy has urged caution among Indians considering work opportunities in Laos, advising thorough due diligence to avoid falling victim to scams. A detailed advisory has been made available on the Embassy’s website, and individuals with concerns are encouraged to seek guidance directly from the Embassy.