Aston Martin launches Vantage in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: British manufacturer of luxury sports cars and grand tourers, Aston Martin launched the new Vantage in India. The ultra-luxury sports car is offered at a starting price of Rs 3.99 crore (ex-showroom). The Vantage follows the debut of the DB12 coupe and the Volante in India.

The newly released Aston Martin Vantage boasts an aluminium body structure and maintains its rear-wheel-drive configuration. The vehicle is equipped with Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers and an electronic rear differential, riding on 21-inch alloy wheels paired with Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tires.

The Vantage is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, now producing 656 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. The V8 engine is coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 325 km/h.

The Vantage comes with a premium 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system. A comprehensive suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is also included, offering features such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring. The vehicle is further enhanced with a 360-degree surround-view camera system.