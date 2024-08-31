Bengaluru Traffic Police Resume Towing After 3 Years; 300 Cases Filed on First Day

Bengaluru traffic police have restarted towing operations after a three-year hiatus, with over 300 vehicles towed on the first day, mainly in Gandhinagar. This resumption follows the recent inauguration of a large parking complex at Freedom Park, which has led to a ban on roadside parking within a 2-kilometer radius of the park.

The towing operations, now focused around the Upparapet traffic police station area, are part of a broader effort to manage street congestion and enforce new parking regulations. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has allocated two towing vehicles to the Upparapet station to assist in this enforcement. Despite the introduction of fines for illegal parking, no additional towing charges will be imposed during this initial phase.

This move marks a return to strict traffic management after towing operations were paused due to public discontent with the behavior of towing crews under the previous BJP administration. Residents are encouraged to use the new Freedom Park parking facility and avoid parking in prohibited areas to avoid fines.