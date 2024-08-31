Core sector growth in India rises to 6.1%

New Delhi: The Combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) surged to 6.1% in July this year The growth rate is up from 5.1 per cent in June 2024. The growth of core sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity — was 8.5 per cent in July 2023.

During April-July this fiscal, the output of core sectors rose by 6.1 per cent against 6.6 per cent in the same period last fiscal. Crude oil and natural gas output contracted by (-) 2.9 per cent and (-) 1.3 per cent, respectively, in July.

Also Read: State government ends ‘parchi-kharchi system’ in recruitment

Eight core sectors include coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity.The ICI is calculated after considering the combined and individual performance of production of 8 core industries. These core industries are, Cement, Coal, Crude Oil, Electricity, Fertilizers, Natural Gas, Refinery Products and Steel. The 8 core industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).