Delhi police bust Rs 6 crore cyber scam: 19 arrested, including a 19-year-old woman

The Delhi Police recently concluded a major crackdown on cybercrime, arresting 19 individuals across several states in a coordinated operation targeting organized cybercrime networks. These networks were involved in various fraudulent schemes, including online stock market scams, fake work-from-home opportunities, and deceptive customer service numbers. The operation, which was conducted in response to a surge in cybercrime complaints, saw simultaneous raids in multiple locations, resulting in the arrests of key suspects and the discovery of over Rs 6 crore involved in fraudulent activities.

Among those arrested was a 19-year-old woman who used morphed social media accounts and advanced AI tools to create and sell explicit images online. Additionally, two men were arrested for impersonating army personnel to defraud individuals renting out properties. Another significant arrest was made in Jharkhand, where the alleged mastermind behind a fake customer service scheme was apprehended. This scheme targeted victims by taking remote access to their phones and siphoning off money from their bank accounts.

The operation revealed the sophisticated nature of cybercrime in India, with criminals using advanced techniques to deceive victims across state lines. The Delhi Police plan to launch a public awareness campaign to educate citizens on the dangers of cybercrime, including tips on verifying the authenticity of online services and recognizing fraudulent schemes. The authorities continue their investigation to uncover the full extent of these cybercrime networks and ensure all involved are brought to justice.