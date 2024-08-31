Dharmendra appointed as Delhi’s new Chief Secretary

Senior IAS officer Dharmendra, from the 1989-batch of the AGMUT cadre, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of the Delhi government. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued the appointment order, stating that Dharmendra, currently serving as the Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, will assume his new role in Delhi starting September 1 or upon his joining, whichever is later.

Dharmendra’s appointment follows the tenure completion of the current Chief Secretary, Naresh Kumar, on August 31. Naresh Kumar had previously received two extensions from the central government before concluding his service.

The transition marks a significant change in the Delhi administration, with Dharmendra expected to bring his experience from Arunachal Pradesh to his new position in the capital.